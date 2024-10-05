Truist Financial Corp Purchases 44,115 Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 240,686 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,115 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $14,513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nemes Rush Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 449.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 45.1% during the 2nd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 50.3% during the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000.

VXUS opened at $64.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $79.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $62.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.20. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a twelve month low of $50.95 and a twelve month high of $65.52.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th were issued a $0.272 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 20th. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

