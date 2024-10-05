Cetera Investment Advisers Has $15.78 Million Stock Position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Cetera Investment Advisers decreased its stake in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 202,333 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,164 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $15,780,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AZN. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 860 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel lifted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 0.8% during the second quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel now owns 17,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,347,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co boosted its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 40.6% in the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Sunpointe LLC grew its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 4.5% in the second quarter. Sunpointe LLC now owns 3,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in AstraZeneca by 4.0% during the second quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.35% of the company’s stock.

AstraZeneca Trading Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ AZN opened at $77.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. AstraZeneca PLC has a 12 month low of $60.47 and a 12 month high of $87.68. The company has a market capitalization of $240.20 billion, a PE ratio of 37.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.46. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.28.

AstraZeneca Cuts Dividend

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.01. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 13.11% and a return on equity of 29.34%. The firm had revenue of $12.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.62 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that AstraZeneca PLC will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.04%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AZN shares. Barclays raised shares of AstraZeneca to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Erste Group Bank raised AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. TD Cowen increased their target price on AstraZeneca from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Citigroup raised AstraZeneca to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.75.

AstraZeneca Profile

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

