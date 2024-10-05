Cetera Investment Advisers Sells 70,453 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Cetera Investment Advisers lessened its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 31.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 153,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 70,453 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $14,805,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MS. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 1,147.6% in the second quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $91.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Morgan Stanley from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Barclays increased their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $116.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Morgan Stanley from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.68.

Morgan Stanley Trading Up 3.2 %

NYSE:MS opened at $107.88 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $175.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.65, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $100.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.87. Morgan Stanley has a 52 week low of $69.42 and a 52 week high of $109.11.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.17. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 10.17%. The business had revenue of $15.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.24 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st were given a dividend of $0.925 per share. This is an increase from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $3.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is 67.40%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Morgan Stanley news, CFO Raja Akram sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.37, for a total value of $797,775.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 87,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,266,848.03. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Daniel A. Simkowitz sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.54, for a total value of $4,261,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 442,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,146,293.88. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Raja Akram sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.37, for a total value of $797,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 87,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,266,848.03. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 252,000 shares of company stock worth $26,546,370. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

(Free Report)

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.