Truist Financial Corp Sells 14,041 Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Truist Financial Corp cut its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 147,199 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 14,041 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $11,848,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the first quarter worth $25,000. ESL Trust Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. LifeSteps Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Denver PWM LLC bought a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC increased its position in DuPont de Nemours by 46.6% during the second quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 412 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. 73.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on DD shares. Citigroup cut their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $95.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $87.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.00.

NYSE:DD opened at $87.50 on Friday. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.14 and a 52 week high of $90.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.51. The firm has a market cap of $36.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.34.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 6.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

