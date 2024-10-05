Czech National Bank Raises Stock Position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Czech National Bank grew its holdings in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 6.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 136,081 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,723 shares during the period. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $10,561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in JCI. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 65.2% in the 2nd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Friedenthal Financial acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 39.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 711 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Johnson Controls International

In other news, COO Nathan D. Manning sold 1,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.75, for a total transaction of $84,899.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 143,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,438,752. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, COO Nathan D. Manning sold 1,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.75, for a total transaction of $84,899.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 143,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,438,752. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Nathan D. Manning sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.08, for a total transaction of $231,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 140,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,828,815.04. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 116,879 shares of company stock valued at $8,503,656. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on JCI shares. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $61.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.21.

Johnson Controls International Stock Performance

NYSE:JCI traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $75.68. 2,436,050 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,141,395. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.29. Johnson Controls International plc has a twelve month low of $47.90 and a twelve month high of $78.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $71.35 and a 200 day moving average of $68.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $7.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.53 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 13.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

Johnson Controls International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 25th. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is 59.92%.

About Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

