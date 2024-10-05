SG Americas Securities LLC Raises Stock Position in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) by 85.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 61,315 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,340 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $11,822,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Check Point Software Technologies during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Check Point Software Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Check Point Software Technologies during the first quarter worth about $107,000. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp purchased a new position in Check Point Software Technologies during the first quarter worth about $117,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

Check Point Software Technologies Price Performance

NASDAQ CHKP traded up $3.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $193.93. The company had a trading volume of 317,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 670,239. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $188.19 and its 200 day moving average is $169.86. The company has a market capitalization of $21.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.62. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $126.57 and a fifty-two week high of $196.56.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Check Point Software Technologies ( NASDAQ:CHKP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.01. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 31.59% and a net margin of 33.61%. The business had revenue of $627.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $623.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.74 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 7.83 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on CHKP. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Check Point Software Technologies to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $184.47.

Check Point Software Technologies Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

