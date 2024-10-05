Czech National Bank Buys 25,253 Shares of Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE)

Czech National Bank increased its stake in shares of Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) by 6.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 390,139 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,253 shares during the quarter. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Kenvue were worth $9,024,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of KVUE. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its position in Kenvue by 80.8% during the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Kenvue in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Kenvue in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kenvue by 71.2% in the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kenvue in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KVUE traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $22.16. The stock had a trading volume of 8,451,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,410,244. The firm has a market cap of $42.43 billion, a PE ratio of 28.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Kenvue Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.67 and a twelve month high of $23.55.

Kenvue ( NYSE:KVUE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion. Kenvue had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 21.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th were issued a dividend of $0.205 per share. This is an increase from Kenvue’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 14th. Kenvue’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 105.13%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on KVUE shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Kenvue from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Kenvue in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Kenvue from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Kenvue from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Kenvue from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.10.

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, eye care, and other products under the Tylenol, Motrin, Benadryl, Nicorette, Zarbee's, ORSLTM, Rhinocort, Calpol, and Zyrtec brands.

