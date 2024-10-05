General Motors (NYSE:GM) Shares Acquired by Czech National Bank

Czech National Bank grew its holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 5.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 228,954 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 11,533 shares during the period. Czech National Bank’s holdings in General Motors were worth $10,266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of General Motors by 14.6% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 48,767,573 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,211,609,000 after purchasing an additional 6,201,777 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Motors by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 20,237,820 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $726,942,000 after purchasing an additional 2,905,689 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in General Motors by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 18,097,486 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $650,062,000 after buying an additional 3,247,050 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in General Motors by 1.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,951,561 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $601,730,000 after buying an additional 135,717 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in General Motors by 9.2% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,922,021 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $600,291,000 after buying an additional 1,091,137 shares during the period. 92.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Motors

In other General Motors news, EVP Rory Harvey sold 12,795 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.02, for a total value of $627,210.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $417,307.26. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other General Motors news, CFO Paul A. Jacobson acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $44.11 per share, for a total transaction of $1,102,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 261,872 shares in the company, valued at $11,551,173.92. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rory Harvey sold 12,795 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.02, for a total transaction of $627,210.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $417,307.26. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

General Motors Stock Up 1.6 %

GM stock traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $45.68. 11,429,409 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,268,132. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.18. General Motors has a 1-year low of $26.30 and a 1-year high of $50.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.64. The company has a market cap of $52.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.42.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The auto manufacturer reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.39. General Motors had a net margin of 6.22% and a return on equity of 15.77%. The company had revenue of $47.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that General Motors will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current year.

General Motors declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, June 11th that permits the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the auto manufacturer to purchase up to 10.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

General Motors Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 6th. General Motors’s payout ratio is currently 5.87%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on GM. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of General Motors from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of General Motors in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of General Motors in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of General Motors from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Nomura Securities raised shares of General Motors to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.47.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

