Czech National Bank Purchases 285 Shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Czech National Bank lifted its position in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,994 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the quarter. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $9,706,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Fair Isaac during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Fair Isaac during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Fair Isaac by 81.8% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 20 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fair Isaac during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. 85.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Fair Isaac alerts:

Fair Isaac Trading Down 1.2 %

FICO traded down $22.57 on Friday, reaching $1,913.38. The stock had a trading volume of 121,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 172,251. The company has a market cap of $47.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1,774.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,495.34. Fair Isaac Co. has a 12-month low of $811.99 and a 12-month high of $1,962.96.

Fair Isaac ( NYSE:FICO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The technology company reported $4.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.33 by ($0.34). Fair Isaac had a negative return on equity of 60.67% and a net margin of 28.94%. The company had revenue of $447.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $448.53 million. As a group, analysts predict that Fair Isaac Co. will post 19.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Fair Isaac declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, July 30th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology company to buy up to 2.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on FICO shares. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $2,100.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Fair Isaac from $2,100.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Fair Isaac from $1,264.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Fair Isaac from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Fair Isaac from $1,800.00 to $2,150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fair Isaac currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,775.25.

Get Our Latest Report on Fair Isaac

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Fair Isaac news, Director Joanna Rees sold 3,961 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,750.00, for a total value of $6,931,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Joanna Rees sold 3,961 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,750.00, for a total transaction of $6,931,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Steven P. Weber sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,735.00, for a total transaction of $3,123,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $997,625. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,261 shares of company stock worth $26,291,370 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

Fair Isaac Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fair Isaac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fair Isaac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.