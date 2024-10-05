Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Shares Bought by Czech National Bank

Czech National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 178,387 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,661 shares during the period. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Copart were worth $9,347,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Copart in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Copart by 79.6% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 528 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Copart by 98.6% in the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 564 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Copart by 283.3% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 575 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Copart by 477.7% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 595 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. 85.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Copart alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Copart from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 5th.

Copart Price Performance

CPRT stock traded up $0.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $52.90. 3,682,181 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,460,492. The company has a market cap of $50.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.25 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $51.44 and its 200 day moving average is $53.52. Copart, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.41 and a 12-month high of $58.58.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The business services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Copart had a net margin of 32.17% and a return on equity of 19.55%. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Copart, Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Copart

(Free Report)

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Copart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.