Millennium Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Free Report) by 54.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 439,043 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 155,476 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.09% of Rollins worth $21,421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ROL. TD Asset Management Inc increased its position in Rollins by 14.5% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 2,826,135 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $130,765,000 after acquiring an additional 357,535 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Rollins by 185.0% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 384,935 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,781,000 after purchasing an additional 249,860 shares during the period. Geneva Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Rollins by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 375,845 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,390,000 after purchasing an additional 64,639 shares during the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP raised its position in Rollins by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 107,376 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,689,000 after purchasing an additional 22,382 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Rollins by 4,697.4% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 324,109 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,997,000 after purchasing an additional 317,353 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ROL shares. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Rollins in a research note on Monday, August 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Rollins in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.83.

Insider Activity at Rollins

In other Rollins news, insider Elizabeth B. Chandler sold 4,685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.74, for a total transaction of $237,716.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 89,338 shares in the company, valued at $4,533,010.12. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Elizabeth B. Chandler sold 4,686 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.82, for a total value of $224,084.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 95,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,543,999.86. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Elizabeth B. Chandler sold 4,685 shares of Rollins stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.74, for a total transaction of $237,716.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 89,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,533,010.12. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,056 shares of company stock valued at $698,347 over the last ninety days. 4.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Rollins Price Performance

Shares of ROL stock opened at $49.82 on Friday. Rollins, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.19 and a twelve month high of $51.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.98 and a beta of 0.70.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27. The company had revenue of $891.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $895.02 million. Rollins had a net margin of 14.23% and a return on equity of 40.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Rollins, Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rollins Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.42%.

About Rollins

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

