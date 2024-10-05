Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD) Shares Sold by Point72 Asset Management L.P.

Point72 Asset Management L.P. lessened its stake in Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD – Free Report) by 97.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 28,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,186,132 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Americold Realty Trust were worth $718,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,426,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $982,509,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095,116 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 30.8% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,300,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,783,000 after buying an additional 3,602,337 shares during the period. Darlington Partners Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 15.1% in the second quarter. Darlington Partners Capital Management LP now owns 9,018,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,321,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183,571 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments purchased a new position in Americold Realty Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $114,436,000. Finally, Long Pond Capital LP increased its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 4,385,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,001,000 after purchasing an additional 123,440 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Americold Realty Trust from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Americold Realty Trust from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on Americold Realty Trust from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Americold Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.91.

Americold Realty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of COLD opened at $27.58 on Friday. Americold Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.87 and a 12-month high of $30.92. The stock has a market cap of $7.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.57, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.48.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.54). The company had revenue of $660.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $653.74 million. Americold Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 7.74% and a negative net margin of 10.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Americold Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Americold Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. Americold Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently -75.21%.

About Americold Realty Trust

Americold is a global leader in temperature-controlled logistics real estate and value added services. Focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses, Americold owns and/or operates 245 temperature-controlled warehouses, with approximately 1.5 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and South America.

