Point72 Asset Management L.P. Sells 25,746 Shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. trimmed its stake in shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Free Report) by 53.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,854 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,746 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $707,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 153.7% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. increased its position in British American Tobacco by 4,526.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC raised its holdings in British American Tobacco by 79.9% in the 2nd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 1,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of British American Tobacco in the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, City State Bank boosted its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 5,016.7% during the 1st quarter. City State Bank now owns 1,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BTI opened at $35.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $36.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.97. The company has a market capitalization of $78.37 billion, a PE ratio of 7.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.52. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 1-year low of $28.25 and a 1-year high of $39.54.

Several brokerages have commented on BTI. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of British American Tobacco from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com lowered British American Tobacco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 11th.



British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It also offers vapour, heated, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands.

