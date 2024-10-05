Czech National Bank Increases Position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Czech National Bank lifted its holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,599 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,879 shares during the quarter. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $11,833,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rockland Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Marriott International by 2.3% in the second quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 1,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 1.2% during the first quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 3,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $927,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 1.2% during the first quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 3,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $908,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 1.4% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $797,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 1.5% during the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Marriott International alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MAR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Marriott International from $222.00 to $216.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Marriott International from $268.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Barclays lifted their target price on Marriott International from $240.00 to $251.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Marriott International in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $267.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna initiated coverage on Marriott International in a research note on Friday, June 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $255.00 target price on the stock. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $248.65.

Marriott International Stock Performance

MAR stock traded up $5.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $254.61. 1,129,513 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,492,447. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $230.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $237.90. The stock has a market cap of $72.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.28, a PEG ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 1.59. Marriott International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $180.75 and a fifty-two week high of $260.57.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.47 billion. Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 239.60% and a net margin of 12.01%. Marriott International’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.26 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post 9.37 EPS for the current year.

Marriott International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.01%.

Marriott International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, City Express by Marriott, and St.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.