Halpern Financial Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Halpern Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,551 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,092 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil makes up about 1.4% of Halpern Financial Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Halpern Financial Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $5,292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 360.0% during the 2nd quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 322 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Fairscale Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, POM Investment Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 918.9% in the 2nd quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 377 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

XOM stock traded up $2.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $124.83. The stock had a trading volume of 19,759,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,859,965. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $95.77 and a twelve month high of $125.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $116.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $492.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.89.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $93.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.09 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 16.07%. The business’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.94 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.57%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on XOM. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Evercore ISI raised Exxon Mobil to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Barclays reduced their target price on Exxon Mobil from $142.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $157.00 to $149.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.18.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

