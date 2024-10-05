McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Shares Sold by Cullen Investment Group LTD.

Cullen Investment Group LTD. decreased its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,378 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,149 shares during the quarter. Cullen Investment Group LTD.’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $6,121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MKC. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 55,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,576,000 after buying an additional 10,734 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank increased its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 7.0% during the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 51,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,225,000 after purchasing an additional 3,366 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 2nd quarter valued at $227,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,298,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.74% of the company’s stock.

Get McCormick & Company Incorporated alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, Director Lawrence Erik Kurzius sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $1,875,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 199,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,944,350. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 22.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:MKC traded down $0.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $80.61. 1,841,416 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,954,930. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $80.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.42, a PEG ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.77. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $59.13 and a 12-month high of $85.49.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 1st. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 11.07%. The firm’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 7th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 7th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.31%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MKC. BNP Paribas raised shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TD Cowen upped their price target on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America lifted their price objective on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup raised McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.57.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on MKC

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Profile

(Free Report)

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.