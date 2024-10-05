Wright Investors Service Inc. Buys 7,384 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Wright Investors Service Inc. grew its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 35.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,216 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,384 shares during the period. Oracle accounts for 1.3% of Wright Investors Service Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Wright Investors Service Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $4,808,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Westend Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ORCL shares. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Oracle from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Oracle from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Oracle from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Oracle from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.42.

Oracle Trading Up 2.4 %

ORCL stock traded up $4.00 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $170.86. 6,389,504 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,572,225. Oracle Co. has a 1-year low of $99.26 and a 1-year high of $173.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $147.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $473.46 billion, a PE ratio of 46.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.06. Oracle had a net margin of 20.40% and a return on equity of 171.38%. The business had revenue of $13.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.13%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Edward Screven sold 426,861 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.91, for a total value of $60,575,844.51. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,626,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $372,764,079.24. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.69, for a total transaction of $161,651,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,145,732,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $164,630,281,802.57. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Edward Screven sold 426,861 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.91, for a total value of $60,575,844.51. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,626,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $372,764,079.24. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,573,181 shares of company stock valued at $225,338,245 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

