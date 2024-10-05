Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J) Shares Sold by Waycross Investment Management Co

Waycross Investment Management Co lowered its holdings in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report) by 15.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,782 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,226 shares during the quarter. Waycross Investment Management Co’s holdings in Jacobs Solutions were worth $888,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in J. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in Jacobs Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 427.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 108.9% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in Jacobs Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in Jacobs Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. 85.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on J. UBS Group upped their price objective on Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $163.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Jacobs Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Jacobs Solutions in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $161.50.

Shares of Jacobs Solutions stock traded up $1.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $140.04. 961,133 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 686,054. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a twelve month low of $120.71 and a twelve month high of $156.31. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $145.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $143.79. The company has a market cap of $17.53 billion, a PE ratio of 27.03, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.72.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.39 billion. Jacobs Solutions had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 14.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.82 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 25th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 25th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Jacobs Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.39%.

In other Jacobs Solutions news, SVP William B. Allen, Jr. sold 1,451 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.51, for a total transaction of $212,586.01. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,911,670.49. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP William B. Allen, Jr. sold 1,451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.51, for a total transaction of $212,586.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,911,670.49. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher M.T. Thompson sold 1,898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.85, for a total value of $286,313.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 42,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,346,108.65. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,516 shares of company stock valued at $2,152,693. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Jacobs Solutions

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, engineering, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, Divergent Solutions, and PA Consulting segments.

