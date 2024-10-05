Grandview Asset Management LLC Trims Holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Grandview Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 21.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,967 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 5,501 shares during the quarter. Blackstone comprises 1.8% of Grandview Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Grandview Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $3,058,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in Blackstone by 42.5% during the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,579 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Blackstone by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 38,427 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,884,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP increased its position in shares of Blackstone by 2.9% in the third quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 95,608 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $14,641,000 after purchasing an additional 2,666 shares during the last quarter. Apella Capital LLC raised its stake in Blackstone by 1.3% in the third quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 8,383 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Blackstone in the 3rd quarter worth $244,000. 70.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BX stock traded up $0.72 on Friday, reaching $151.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,073,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,449,274. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $142.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $131.39. The firm has a market cap of $108.57 billion, a PE ratio of 53.68, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.51. Blackstone Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.59 and a 12-month high of $161.25.

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The asset manager reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. Blackstone had a net margin of 19.35% and a return on equity of 17.43%. Blackstone’s quarterly revenue was up 166.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 5th. Investors of record on Monday, July 29th were paid a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 29th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. Blackstone’s payout ratio is 115.90%.

In other Blackstone news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 116,448 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.81, for a total value of $17,561,522.88. Following the sale, the director now owns 799,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $120,610,146.69. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Blackstone news, insider John G. Finley sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.74, for a total transaction of $4,610,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 429,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,567,311.64. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph Baratta sold 116,448 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.81, for a total transaction of $17,561,522.88. Following the sale, the director now owns 799,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $120,610,146.69. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BX. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Blackstone in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $163.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Blackstone from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Blackstone from $134.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of Blackstone in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $134.00 target price on the stock. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.17.

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

