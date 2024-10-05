First International Bank & Trust Boosts Holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL)

First International Bank & Trust raised its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,981 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the period. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF makes up approximately 2.0% of First International Bank & Trust’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. First International Bank & Trust’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF were worth $6,333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BIL. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. WR Wealth Planners LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF in the second quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 99.5% in the second quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 758 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF alerts:

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA BIL traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $91.51. The stock had a trading volume of 6,248,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,071,025. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF has a 52-week low of $91.21 and a 52-week high of $91.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $91.63 and a 200 day moving average of $91.62.

About SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF

The SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (BIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of all publicly issued zero-coupon US Treasury bills with a maturity of at least 1 month, but less than 3 months. BIL was launched on May 25, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.