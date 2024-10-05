First International Bank & Trust Boosts Holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL)

First International Bank & Trust raised its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,981 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the period. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF makes up approximately 2.0% of First International Bank & Trust’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. First International Bank & Trust’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF were worth $6,333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BIL. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. WR Wealth Planners LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF in the second quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 99.5% in the second quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 758 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the last quarter.
SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Price Performance
NYSEARCA BIL traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $91.51. The stock had a trading volume of 6,248,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,071,025. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF has a 52-week low of $91.21 and a 52-week high of $91.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $91.63 and a 200 day moving average of $91.62.
About SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF
The SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (BIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of all publicly issued zero-coupon US Treasury bills with a maturity of at least 1 month, but less than 3 months. BIL was launched on May 25, 2007 and is managed by State Street.
