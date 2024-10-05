waypoint wealth counsel Purchases 181 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

waypoint wealth counsel increased its position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,785 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. waypoint wealth counsel’s holdings in Prologis were worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in Prologis in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in Prologis during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Prologis during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. American Capital Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Prologis during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Central Valley Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Prologis in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Prologis alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

PLD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Prologis from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $124.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Prologis from $123.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Prologis from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Prologis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $128.00 price target on shares of Prologis in a report on Monday, August 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.35.

Insider Activity at Prologis

In other news, CIO Joseph Ghazal sold 5,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.07, for a total value of $671,164.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 13,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,702,046.09. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Prologis Price Performance

Prologis stock traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $122.42. 2,773,995 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,637,378. Prologis, Inc. has a 12-month low of $96.64 and a 12-month high of $137.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $125.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $118.16. The company has a market cap of $113.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.80, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.07.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.41). The business had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 36.37% and a return on equity of 4.88%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.83 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Prologis Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.96 per share. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 16th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 112.28%.

Prologis Profile

(Free Report)

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.