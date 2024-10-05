Grandview Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 2,713 PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,713 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PYPL. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. raised its position in PayPal by 77.5% in the first quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 394 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank bought a new position in PayPal in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in shares of PayPal during the second quarter worth about $29,000. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of PayPal by 50.6% during the second quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 497 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PayPal in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. 68.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on PYPL. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on PayPal from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on PayPal from $71.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Macquarie lifted their price objective on PayPal from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Mizuho reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.41.

PayPal stock traded up $2.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $79.36. 10,083,594 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,970,383. The business’s 50 day moving average is $70.69 and its 200 day moving average is $65.60. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.25 and a 52 week high of $80.63. The company has a market capitalization of $83.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.99, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $7.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.82 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 22.82% and a net margin of 14.30%. PayPal’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. Analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

