Waycross Investment Management Co Buys New Holdings in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

Waycross Investment Management Co purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,485 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $559,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 86.1% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 208,947 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,285,000 after purchasing an additional 96,659 shares in the last quarter. Unique Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Unique Wealth LLC now owns 37,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,819,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the period. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,473,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $385,000. Finally, Creekside Partners purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $708,000.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

IYR stock traded down $0.56 during trading on Friday, reaching $99.36. The stock had a trading volume of 5,790,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,868,724. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $98.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.16. The company has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.05 and a beta of 0.98. iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $72.88 and a 1-year high of $104.04.

About iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

