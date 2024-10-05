UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Acquired by Orser Capital Management LLC

Orser Capital Management LLC increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 973 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 35 shares during the quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $569,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of UNH. Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 671.4% in the second quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 54 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 757.1% in the first quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 60 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 152.4% in the third quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 53 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

UNH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $597.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $595.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. HSBC increased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $580.00 to $610.00 in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $481.00 to $647.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $614.17.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 2,851 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $569.88, for a total value of $1,624,727.88. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,501 shares in the company, valued at $16,812,029.88. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 2,851 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $569.88, for a total value of $1,624,727.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,812,029.88. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $579.03, for a total value of $868,545.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,507,748.55. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance

UNH traded down $1.55 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $591.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,463,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,965,528. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $436.38 and a fifty-two week high of $607.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $544.13 billion, a PE ratio of 36.14, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $582.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $527.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.66 by $0.14. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.55% and a net margin of 3.66%. The company had revenue of $98.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.73 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 27.69 EPS for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th were issued a $2.10 dividend. This represents a $8.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 51.34%.

About UnitedHealth Group

(Free Report)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.