waypoint wealth counsel Boosts Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

waypoint wealth counsel grew its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,272 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises 1.2% of waypoint wealth counsel’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. waypoint wealth counsel’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,836,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

VIG stock traded up $1.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $197.22. 501,270 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 838,741. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1-year low of $149.67 and a 1-year high of $198.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $192.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $185.41. The firm has a market cap of $85.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

