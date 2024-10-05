eCash Price Reaches $0.0000 on Top Exchanges (XEC)

eCash (XEC) traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 5th. In the last week, eCash has traded down 4.8% against the U.S. dollar. eCash has a total market cap of $693.20 million and approximately $14.73 million worth of eCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One eCash coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get eCash alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61,904.26 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $321.23 or 0.00518922 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.49 or 0.00029871 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.84 or 0.00074051 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0946 or 0.00000153 BTC.

eCash Profile

eCash (XEC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 1st, 2021. eCash’s total supply is 19,766,510,923,090 coins. eCash’s official Twitter account is @ecashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for eCash is https://reddit.com/r/ecash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. eCash’s official website is e.cash.

Buying and Selling eCash

According to CryptoCompare, “eCash (XEC) aims to deliver scaling solutions and introduce features like staking and subchains while maintaining the core technology of Bitcoin. XEC tokens are used for minting custom tokens, paying transaction fees, and participating in governance. eCash has protocol upgrades twice a year, and it was rebranded from Bitcoin Cash ABC to eCash in July 2021.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as eCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire eCash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy eCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for eCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for eCash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.