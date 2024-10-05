Polymath (POLY) Price Tops $0.0558 on Exchanges

Polymath (POLY) traded down 22.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 5th. In the last week, Polymath has traded 18.6% lower against the dollar. Polymath has a market capitalization of $51.60 million and $8,383.45 worth of Polymath was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Polymath token can now be bought for approximately $0.0558 or 0.00000090 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Polymath Token Profile

Polymath (CRYPTO:POLY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 4th, 2015. Polymath’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 924,998,413 tokens. The official message board for Polymath is blog.polymath.network. The Reddit community for Polymath is https://reddit.com/r/polymathnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Polymath is www.polymath.network. Polymath’s official Twitter account is @polymathnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Polymath Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Polymath (POLY) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Polymath has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 924,998,413 in circulation. The last known price of Polymath is 0.07085828 USD and is up 8.52 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 92 active market(s) with $4,418.02 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.polymath.network/.”

