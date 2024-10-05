NYM (NYM) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $59.65 Million

NYM (NYM) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 5th. In the last week, NYM has traded down 12% against the US dollar. One NYM token can now be bought for approximately $0.0745 or 0.00000120 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. NYM has a total market capitalization of $59.65 million and approximately $1.42 million worth of NYM was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0397 or 0.00000064 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $156.13 or 0.00252208 BTC.

NYM Profile

NYM’s genesis date was January 19th, 2022. NYM’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 801,157,280 tokens. NYM’s official message board is medium.com/nymtech. NYM’s official website is nymtech.net. NYM’s official Twitter account is @nymproject.

NYM Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NYM (NYM) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. NYM has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 799,094,394.200005 in circulation. The last known price of NYM is 0.07418981 USD and is down -3.43 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 64 active market(s) with $1,070,757.50 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://nymtech.net/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NYM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NYM should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NYM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

