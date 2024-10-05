Gearbox Protocol Price Tops $0.0072 (GEAR)

Gearbox Protocol (GEAR) traded 10.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 5th. In the last seven days, Gearbox Protocol has traded 9.8% higher against the US dollar. Gearbox Protocol has a total market cap of $5.36 million and $563,770.37 worth of Gearbox Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Gearbox Protocol token can now be bought for $0.0072 or 0.00000012 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Gearbox Protocol Token Profile

Gearbox Protocol launched on December 21st, 2021. Gearbox Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 746,531,293 tokens. The official message board for Gearbox Protocol is medium.com/gearbox-protocol. The official website for Gearbox Protocol is gearbox.fi. Gearbox Protocol’s official Twitter account is @gearboxprotocol.

Buying and Selling Gearbox Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Gearbox Protocol (GEAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Gearbox Protocol has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 5,574,983,494.06835 in circulation. The last known price of Gearbox Protocol is 0.00652215 USD and is up 0.64 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 40 active market(s) with $459,709.46 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://gearbox.fi/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gearbox Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gearbox Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gearbox Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

