Czech National Bank Acquires 2,825 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Czech National Bank increased its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,276 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 2,825 shares during the period. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $18,044,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 102.3% during the second quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 136.4% during the 2nd quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 104 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 233.3% in the 2nd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 110 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the second quarter worth $41,000. 77.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Allen J. Mistysyn sold 14,520 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.83, for a total transaction of $5,326,371.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 63,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,301,041.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SHW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $338.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $365.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $375.00 to $412.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sherwin-Williams currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $370.39.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Performance

NYSE:SHW traded down $1.80 during trading on Friday, reaching $371.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 883,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,559,138. The firm has a market cap of $94.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.17. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12 month low of $232.06 and a 12 month high of $385.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $363.56 and a 200-day moving average of $331.21.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.51 by $0.19. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 75.58% and a net margin of 10.92%. The business had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.33 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 11.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.715 per share. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is 30.49%.

Sherwin-Williams Profile

(Free Report)

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

See Also

