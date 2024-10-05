Czech National Bank Grows Stock Position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Czech National Bank raised its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 6.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 51,891 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,198 shares during the period. Czech National Bank’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $12,454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NXPI. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 37.8% during the 4th quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC now owns 1,867 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 5,644 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 10,856 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $2,494,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 316.1% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 19,783 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $4,544,000 after acquiring an additional 15,029 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 96.7% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,312 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after acquiring an additional 2,612 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NXPI traded up $1.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $234.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,599,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,288,781. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $241.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $253.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.49. NXP Semiconductors has a 1-year low of $167.21 and a 1-year high of $296.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

NXP Semiconductors ( NASDAQ:NXPI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The semiconductor provider reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 35.65% and a net margin of 21.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.04 earnings per share. Analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors will post 11.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be given a dividend of $1.014 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.40%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on NXPI shares. TD Cowen dropped their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $330.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Barclays raised their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $280.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. StockNews.com cut NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $150.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $294.89.

In other NXP Semiconductors news, insider Julie Southern bought 146 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $257.54 per share, for a total transaction of $37,600.84. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 11,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,909,429.38. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Julie Southern purchased 146 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $257.54 per share, with a total value of $37,600.84. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 11,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,909,429.38. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.35, for a total transaction of $813,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,269 shares in the company, valued at $7,033,002.15. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

