Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Shares Bought by Central Pacific Bank Trust Division

Central Pacific Bank Trust Division raised its stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 34.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $48,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the first quarter worth $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Fairscale Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 58.8% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 54 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the first quarter valued at $29,000. 93.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.34, for a total value of $77,047.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,251,959.06. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ROP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research downgraded Roper Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Roper Technologies from $625.00 to $635.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $660.00 price target on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Robert W. Baird raised Roper Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $617.00 to $635.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Baird R W raised Roper Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $616.00.

View Our Latest Report on ROP

Roper Technologies Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE ROP traded down $4.07 on Friday, hitting $544.86. The company had a trading volume of 316,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 499,451. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $474.46 and a 12-month high of $579.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $546.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $545.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.54, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.02.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $4.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.46 by $0.02. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 22.14%. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 18.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Roper Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 8th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 8th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.77%.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.