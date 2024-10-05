Central Pacific Bank Trust Division Reduces Position in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT)

Central Pacific Bank Trust Division trimmed its position in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT – Free Report) by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,445 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,105 shares during the period. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Verint Systems were worth $138,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRNT. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in Verint Systems by 31.2% in the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 54,942 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,769,000 after purchasing an additional 13,076 shares during the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP lifted its holdings in Verint Systems by 33.6% in the second quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 24,440 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $787,000 after acquiring an additional 6,150 shares during the period. Quarry LP grew its stake in shares of Verint Systems by 160.9% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 793 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Verint Systems by 79.3% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 14,719 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 6,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in Verint Systems during the second quarter valued at $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ VRNT opened at $23.79 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.56, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.21. Verint Systems Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.41 and a 12-month high of $38.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Verint Systems ( NASDAQ:VRNT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 4th. The technology company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $210.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.81 million. Verint Systems had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 6.78%. Verint Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Verint Systems Inc. will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Verint Systems from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Verint Systems from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Verint Systems in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Verint Systems from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Verint Systems in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Verint Systems currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.67.

In other news, CEO Dan Bodner sold 16,932 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.85, for a total value of $437,692.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 592,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,324,707.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Dan Bodner sold 16,932 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.85, for a total transaction of $437,692.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 592,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,324,707.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Peter Fante sold 6,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.85, for a total value of $163,630.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 91,334 shares in the company, valued at $2,360,983.90. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,811 shares of company stock worth $874,014. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Verint Systems Inc provides customer engagement solutions worldwide. It offers forecasting and scheduling, channels and routing, knowledge management, fraud and security solutions, quality and compliance, analytics and insights, real-time assistance, self-services, financial compliance, and voice pf the consumer solutions.

