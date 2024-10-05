Central Pacific Bank Trust Division Decreases Stock Holdings in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Central Pacific Bank Trust Division cut its stake in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Free Report) by 16.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 350 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 70 shares during the period. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $125,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UTHR. ClariVest Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 120.0% during the 2nd quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 77 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in United Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in United Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in United Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in United Therapeutics by 63.6% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 301 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

UTHR stock opened at $355.93 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $343.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $298.52. The company has a market cap of $15.79 billion, a PE ratio of 16.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 4.35, a quick ratio of 4.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. United Therapeutics Co. has a 12-month low of $208.62 and a 12-month high of $366.08.

United Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:UTHR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The biotechnology company reported $5.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.33 by ($0.48). The business had revenue of $714.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $691.87 million. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 40.87% and a return on equity of 18.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.24 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that United Therapeutics Co. will post 24.71 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO James Edgemond sold 7,792 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.62, for a total value of $2,794,367.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,722,093.24. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO James Edgemond sold 7,792 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.62, for a total transaction of $2,794,367.04. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,722,093.24. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Raymond Dwek sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.35, for a total value of $1,626,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $569,362.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 108,244 shares of company stock worth $36,327,546. 12.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on UTHR shares. TD Cowen upped their price target on United Therapeutics from $270.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley cut United Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $310.00 to $321.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered shares of United Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $300.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on United Therapeutics from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $357.17.

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Remodulin (treprostinil) injection to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

