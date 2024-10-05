Central Pacific Bank Trust Division Acquires 95 Shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Central Pacific Bank Trust Division boosted its holdings in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Free Report) by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 505 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Insulet were worth $118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Insulet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $830,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in Insulet by 6.0% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,339,763 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $270,364,000 after purchasing an additional 75,526 shares during the period. Founders Financial Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Insulet during the second quarter worth $204,000. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Insulet in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,271,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Insulet by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter.

Get Insulet alerts:

Insulet Stock Down 0.0 %

NASDAQ:PODD opened at $229.94 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $209.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $192.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.68, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. Insulet Co. has a 12-month low of $125.82 and a 12-month high of $243.98.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insulet ( NASDAQ:PODD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $488.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $488.00 million. Insulet had a net margin of 21.11% and a return on equity of 30.73%. The business’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Insulet Co. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

PODD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on Insulet from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Insulet from $230.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Insulet from $236.00 to $269.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. OTR Global reissued a “mixed” rating on shares of Insulet in a report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Insulet from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Insulet currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $234.60.

Get Our Latest Research Report on PODD

Insulet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company's Omnipod platform includes the Omnipod 5 Automated Insulin Delivery System (Omnipod 5) which includes a proprietary AID algorithm embedded in the Pod that integrates with a third-party continuous glucose monitor to obtain glucose values through wireless bluetooth communication; Omnipod DASH that features a bluetooth enabled Pod that is controlled by a smartphone-like Personal Diabetes Manager with a color touch screen user interface; and Omnipod GO, a standalone, wearable, insulin delivery system that provides a fixed rate of continuous rapid-acting insulin for 72 hours.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PODD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Insulet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insulet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.