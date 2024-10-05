Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Has $719,000 Stock Position in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB – Free Report) by 69.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 26,065 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,711 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF were worth $719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Peoples Bank KS increased its holdings in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 51.2% during the 2nd quarter. Peoples Bank KS now owns 1,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Vima LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Palisade Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $143,000.

Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance

BAB opened at $27.26 on Friday. Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $24.29 and a 1 year high of $28.12. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -199.62 and a beta of 0.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.75.

About Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF

PowerShares Build America Bond Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called The BofA Merrill Lynch Build America Bond Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invests at least 80% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index.

