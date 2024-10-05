Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Sells 365 Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lowered its position in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,729 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 365 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,330 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,321,000 after buying an additional 2,729 shares during the period. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC now owns 16,925 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,678,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 14,904 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,477,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 133.8% in the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 76,962 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $7,629,000 after buying an additional 44,041 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,297,392 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $227,740,000 after buying an additional 78,373 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Amphenol alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Amphenol in a report on Thursday, June 13th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Amphenol from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Vertical Research started coverage on Amphenol in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Amphenol in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Amphenol from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Amphenol has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.04.

Insider Transactions at Amphenol

In other news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.65, for a total value of $5,818,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 51,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,323,010. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider William J. Doherty sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.83, for a total value of $19,749,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.65, for a total value of $5,818,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 51,400 shares in the company, valued at $3,323,010. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,516,000 shares of company stock valued at $98,236,640 in the last ninety days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amphenol Stock Performance

Amphenol stock opened at $62.38 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.02. The stock has a market cap of $74.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.27, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.24. Amphenol Co. has a fifty-two week low of $39.34 and a fifty-two week high of $70.84.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. Amphenol had a return on equity of 24.08% and a net margin of 15.69%. The business had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Amphenol Co. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amphenol Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be given a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 17th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.49%.

Amphenol Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.