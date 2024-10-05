Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Has $504,000 Stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV trimmed its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Free Report) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,674 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 497 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association were worth $504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 24,783 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Strategic Advocates LLC increased its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Advocates LLC now owns 5,149 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the period. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,417 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,918 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 27,063 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the period. 76.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Stock Performance

ZION opened at $47.86 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.58. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 1 year low of $28.90 and a 1 year high of $53.32. The company has a market capitalization of $7.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Announces Dividend

Zions Bancorporation, National Association ( NASDAQ:ZION Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The bank reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.18. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 13.53%. The firm had revenue of $776.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $761.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.11 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 4.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio is 41.21%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Wolfe Research raised Zions Bancorporation, National Association to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Compass Point raised their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $43.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.17.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zions Bancorporation, National Association

In other Zions Bancorporation, National Association news, EVP Terry Alan Shirey sold 1,917 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.78, for a total value of $99,262.26. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,275,859.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Terry Alan Shirey sold 1,917 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.78, for a total value of $99,262.26. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,275,859.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Bruce K. Alexander sold 5,156 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.83, for a total value of $267,235.48. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $925,528.31. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 67,073 shares of company stock valued at $3,476,298 in the last 90 days. 2.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Company Profile

(Free Report)

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking products and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. It operates through Zions Bank, California Bank & Trust, Amegy Bank, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington segments.

