Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Trims Position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lowered its position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 15.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 529 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $800,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,048,986 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,092,891,000 after purchasing an additional 438,356 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 951.4% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,532,949 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,611,915,000 after acquiring an additional 5,006,706 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,510,019 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $439,912,000 after acquiring an additional 365,795 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 955,574 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $278,387,000 after acquiring an additional 54,948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 82.4% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 859,717 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $250,461,000 after purchasing an additional 388,400 shares during the period. 75.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ROK opened at $267.01 on Friday. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 52 week low of $242.81 and a 52 week high of $312.76. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $262.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $268.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $30.44 billion, a PE ratio of 26.10, a P/E/G ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.36.

Rockwell Automation ( NYSE:ROK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 34.09%. Rockwell Automation’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.01 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.67 EPS for the current year.

Rockwell Automation announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, September 5th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the industrial products company to repurchase up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research firms have recently commented on ROK. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Rockwell Automation from $305.00 to $293.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Rockwell Automation from $245.00 to $227.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 12th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $295.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $300.00 to $270.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Friday, September 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $320.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $282.80.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

