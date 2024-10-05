YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) Stake Lowered by Central Pacific Bank Trust Division

Central Pacific Bank Trust Division cut its stake in shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI – Free Report) by 46.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,360 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,805 shares during the quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division’s holdings in YETI were worth $179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in YETI. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its holdings in YETI by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 109,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,204,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in YETI by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 38,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,989,000 after buying an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC grew its holdings in YETI by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 50,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,938,000 after buying an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in YETI by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 14,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,000 after buying an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in YETI by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 24,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $928,000 after buying an additional 468 shares in the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on YETI from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 5th. B. Riley upped their target price on YETI from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. KeyCorp upped their target price on YETI from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of YETI in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on YETI from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.43.

YETI Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:YETI opened at $40.88 on Friday. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $33.88 and a one year high of $54.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.73 and a 200-day moving average of $39.00. The company has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of 20.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 2.29.

YETI (NYSE:YETI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $463.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $452.42 million. YETI had a return on equity of 28.83% and a net margin of 10.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About YETI

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. It offers coolers and equipment, including hard and soft coolers, cargo, bags, outdoor living, and associated accessories, as well as backpacks, duffel bags, luggage, packing cubes, carryalls, camp chairs, blankets, dog beds, dog bowls, and gear cases under the LoadOut, Panga, Crossroads, Camino, Hondo Base, Trailhead, Lowlands, Boomer, and SideKick Dry brands.

