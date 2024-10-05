CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) Shares Sold by Central Pacific Bank Trust Division

Central Pacific Bank Trust Division reduced its stake in CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI – Free Report) by 87.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 340 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 2,390 shares during the quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division’s holdings in CACI International were worth $172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CACI. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of CACI International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $18,271,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in CACI International by 293.2% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 47,995 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $18,182,000 after buying an additional 35,788 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in CACI International by 147.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 34,958 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $13,243,000 after buying an additional 20,835 shares in the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in CACI International by 487.2% during the 2nd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,930 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $7,282,000 after buying an additional 14,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in CACI International by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 48,923 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $21,043,000 after buying an additional 10,295 shares in the last quarter. 86.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CACI International alerts:

Insider Activity at CACI International

In other CACI International news, insider Gregory R. Bradford sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $492.41, for a total transaction of $4,924,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,499,266.58. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other CACI International news, EVP J William Koegel, Jr. sold 970 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.27, for a total transaction of $468,771.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,946,548.77. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Gregory R. Bradford sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $492.41, for a total transaction of $4,924,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,538 shares in the company, valued at $17,499,266.58. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,270 shares of company stock valued at $10,165,972 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

CACI International Trading Down 0.0 %

NYSE CACI opened at $512.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $475.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $433.32. The company has a market capitalization of $11.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.93. CACI International Inc has a 12 month low of $302.21 and a 12 month high of $515.16.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The information technology services provider reported $6.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.93 by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. CACI International had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 14.31%. The company’s revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.30 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CACI International Inc will post 23.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on CACI. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of CACI International from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of CACI International from $520.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of CACI International from $435.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of CACI International from $525.00 to $577.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of CACI International from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $485.60.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CACI

About CACI International

(Free Report)

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides expertise and technology to enterprise and mission customers in support of national security missions and government modernization/transformation in the intelligence, defense, and federal civilian sectors. It operates through two segments: Domestic Operations and International Operations.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CACI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CACI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CACI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.