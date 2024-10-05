iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) Shares Sold by EP Wealth Advisors LLC

EP Wealth Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,843 shares of the company’s stock after selling 428 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SCZ. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 145.9% in the second quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Sachetta LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at about $32,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:SCZ opened at $66.77 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.59. The company has a market cap of $9.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 0.96. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $52.21 and a one year high of $68.32.

