Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Acquires 26,730 Shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM – Free Report) by 13,637.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 26,926 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,730 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF were worth $1,296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SHM. ARK & TLK Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $242,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,433,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $175,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $3,584,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 14.6% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 18,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $857,000 after acquiring an additional 2,297 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SHM opened at $48.00 on Friday. SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $46.06 and a 52-week high of $48.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $47.93 and a 200 day moving average of $47.47.

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Nuveen Barclays Capital Short Term Municipal Bond ETF, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Managed Money Municipal Short Term Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the Index.

