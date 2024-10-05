EP Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $260,000 Position in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the second quarter worth $27,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 905.3% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 233.3% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors own 87.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Royal Caribbean Cruises alerts:

Royal Caribbean Cruises Stock Performance

Shares of RCL opened at $179.46 on Friday. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a 12-month low of $78.35 and a 12-month high of $184.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. The company has a market cap of $46.18 billion, a PE ratio of 23.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 2.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $162.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $152.63.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Dividend Announcement

Royal Caribbean Cruises ( NYSE:RCL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a net margin of 16.32% and a return on equity of 52.49%. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 11.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 20th. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.62%.

Insider Activity at Royal Caribbean Cruises

In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, insider Laura H. Bethge sold 3,073 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.71, for a total transaction of $518,445.83. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 27,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,620,629.48. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Vagn O. Sorensen sold 5,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.50, for a total value of $919,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,095,164.50. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Laura H. Bethge sold 3,073 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.71, for a total transaction of $518,445.83. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,620,629.48. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $210.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $168.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $155.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Susquehanna increased their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $145.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.13.

Read Our Latest Analysis on RCL

About Royal Caribbean Cruises

(Free Report)

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.