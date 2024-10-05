Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Has $993,000 Stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 4.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,143 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $993,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MUB. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $28,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Slocum Gordon & Co LLP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, ESL Trust Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $39,000.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock opened at $108.02 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $108.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.20. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $100.78 and a 12 month high of $108.82.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.