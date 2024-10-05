DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) Shares Purchased by Centaurus Financial Inc.

Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,170 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 859 shares during the quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of DKNG. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DraftKings during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. LifeSteps Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DraftKings in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of DraftKings in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in DraftKings by 140.2% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in DraftKings by 117.5% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.70% of the company’s stock.

Get DraftKings alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other DraftKings news, insider Jason Robins sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.72, for a total value of $6,144,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,699,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,938,316.80. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Paul Liberman sold 88,441 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.64, for a total value of $3,152,037.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,498,483 shares in the company, valued at $89,045,934.12. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jason Robins sold 200,000 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.72, for a total value of $6,144,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,699,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,938,316.80. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,195,301 shares of company stock valued at $45,355,362 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 51.19% of the company’s stock.

DraftKings Stock Up 3.4 %

DKNG stock opened at $39.28 on Friday. DraftKings Inc. has a one year low of $25.73 and a one year high of $49.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.82 and a 200-day moving average of $39.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.14 billion, a PE ratio of -33.29 and a beta of 1.81.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 43.11% and a negative net margin of 9.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.17) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that DraftKings Inc. will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on DKNG shares. Macquarie restated an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of DraftKings in a research report on Monday, August 26th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of DraftKings from $54.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of DraftKings from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of DraftKings from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.81.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on DKNG

About DraftKings

(Free Report)

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DraftKings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DraftKings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.