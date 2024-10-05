Centaurus Financial Inc. Has $675,000 Holdings in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE)

Centaurus Financial Inc. trimmed its holdings in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Free Report) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,970 shares of the company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Perpetual Ltd acquired a new stake in Cboe Global Markets during the 1st quarter valued at $74,868,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 306.6% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 533,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,785,000 after buying an additional 402,547 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 66.5% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 617,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,934,000 after buying an additional 246,442 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 36.2% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 499,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,029,000 after buying an additional 132,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 1,044.9% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 119,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,352,000 after acquiring an additional 109,220 shares during the period. 81.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CBOE shares. Barclays upped their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $194.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $186.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Cboe Global Markets from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $168.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $210.00 price target (up from $203.00) on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cboe Global Markets presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $201.62.

Insider Activity at Cboe Global Markets

In related news, EVP Catherine R. Clay sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.23, for a total value of $121,938.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $879,579.44. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, COO Christopher A. Isaacson sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.89, for a total transaction of $1,229,340.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 39,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,165,890.95. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Catherine R. Clay sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.23, for a total transaction of $121,938.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $879,579.44. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 18,261 shares of company stock valued at $3,604,822. 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cboe Global Markets Stock Performance

BATS CBOE opened at $210.46 on Friday. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 1 year low of $103.82 and a 1 year high of $139.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.49 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $204.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $187.07.

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $513.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $514.51 million. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 5.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.78 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cboe Global Markets Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a $0.63 dividend. This is an increase from Cboe Global Markets’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.97%.

Cboe Global Markets declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Friday, August 16th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 2.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About Cboe Global Markets

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through six segments: Options, North American Equities, Europe and Asia Pacific, Futures, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

