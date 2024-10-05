10,791 Shares in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) Acquired by Lwmg LLC

Lwmg LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 10,791 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BKLN. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 193,494 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,065,000 after buying an additional 2,840 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 1,356.4% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,519,752 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $73,950,000 after acquiring an additional 3,278,070 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA grew its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 136,294 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,864,000 after purchasing an additional 2,219 shares in the last quarter. Cim LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cim LLC now owns 472,437 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,935,000 after purchasing an additional 11,667 shares during the period. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $425,000.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF stock traded up $0.08 on Friday, reaching $21.06. The stock had a trading volume of 12,141,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,327,790. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.07. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 1 year low of $20.61 and a 1 year high of $21.25.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of senior loans issued by banks to corporations. BKLN was launched on Mar 3, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

