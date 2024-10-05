28,664 Shares in Sila Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:SILA) Purchased by Centaurus Financial Inc.

Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sila Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:SILA – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 28,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $607,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA purchased a new stake in shares of Sila Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sila Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $239,000. Diversify Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Sila Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $923,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Sila Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $406,000. Finally, Ignite Planners LLC bought a new position in Sila Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $249,000.

Sila Realty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SILA opened at $25.15 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.11. Sila Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.45 and a twelve month high of $26.50.

Sila Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $0.1333 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SILA. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Sila Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of Sila Realty Trust in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock.

Sila Realty Trust Profile

Sila Realty Trust, Inc, headquartered in Tampa, Florida, is a net lease real estate investment trust with a strategic focus on investing in the large, growing, and resilient healthcare sector. The Company invests in high quality healthcare facilities along the continuum of care, which, we believe, generate predictable, durable, and growing income streams.

