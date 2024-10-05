Goelzer Investment Management Inc. Sells 281 Shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST)

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. cut its holdings in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 23,924 shares of the company’s stock after selling 281 shares during the quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Nexstar Media Group were worth $3,956,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of NXST. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 3,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Nexstar Media Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Nexstar Media Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,111,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,370,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,689,000 after acquiring an additional 127,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 116.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 30,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,235,000 after purchasing an additional 16,338 shares during the last quarter. 95.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Nexstar Media Group alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Lee Ann Gliha sold 984 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.63, for a total transaction of $155,107.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 8,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,277,906.41. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Lee Ann Gliha sold 984 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.63, for a total transaction of $155,107.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,277,906.41. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Charles Thomas Mcmillen sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.44, for a total value of $41,110.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,270,299. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,112 shares of company stock valued at $6,887,029 over the last ninety days. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Nexstar Media Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NXST traded up $1.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $164.25. The stock had a trading volume of 201,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 329,730. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $132.30 and a twelve month high of $187.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.90, a PEG ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $167.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $165.88.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $3.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.48 by ($0.94). The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 18.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.64 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 25.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Nexstar Media Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th were issued a $1.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $6.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.12%. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.19%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $200.00 to $198.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $221.00 to $209.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Nexstar Media Group from $207.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Nexstar Media Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nexstar Media Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $201.14.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Nexstar Media Group

About Nexstar Media Group

(Free Report)

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a diversified media company that produces and distributes engaging local and national news, sports and entertainment content across the television and digital platforms in the United States. It owns, operates, programs, or provides sales and other services to various markets; and offers television programming services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nexstar Media Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexstar Media Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.